Post 16 to host Veteran Appreciation Dinner May 13

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 16 is sponsoring a dinner for all Shelton veterans on Saturday, May 13 at 5 P.M. The dinner will be at American Legion Post 16, located at 295 Old Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. The meal will consist of chicken florentine, broccoli normandy, roasted red potatoes, tossed salad, dessert, tea and coffee.

Shelton Veterans of all eras are invited to enjoy an evening of food and camaraderie, complements of Squadron 16.
Veterans wishing to attend should sign up on the bulletin board at Post 16 or via email to [email protected] by May 1.

