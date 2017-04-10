Shelton Herald

Coastal Orthopaedics to lead educational seminar

Coastal Orthopaedics will present a free CME course for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and physical/occupational therapists on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Perkins Auditorium at Norwalk Hospital.

Ten orthopedic physicians from Coastal Orthopaedics will lead the course, covering total ankle and knee replacements; robotic surgery in orthopedics; anterior hip replacements; reverse total shoulder replacements and open shoulder reconstruction; throwing injuries in children; anterior cervical dis replacements; epidurals and developing technologies for degenerative spine; cartilage procedures and stem cells; PRP & amniotic fluid injections.  It may be of special interest to pediatric and family/internal practitioners. Athletic directors and coaches may also be interested in attending.   

The program is free and the 4.0 CME credits are AMA accredited. Those interested in attending should register at [email protected].

Questions may be directed to Jody Finnegan at Coastal Orthopaedics, 203-845-2200.

