Obituary: Nadine Audrey (Thompson) Littlefield, 89, of Shelton

Nadine Audrey (Thompson) Littlefield, 89, of Shelton, associate professor of Psychiatric Nursing at Western Connecticut State University, died April 4, in St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Hunt, N.Y., to the late William and Florence Thompson.

Survivors include children, Cary Paul Littlefield and Joan Frances Littlefield, grandchildren, Adam and Maya, sister, Frances Johnson and her husband, Donald, brothers, William Thompson and his wife, Betty, and Keith Thompson and his wife, Elfriede and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m., Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street, Trumbull. Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Long Hill United Methodist Church, ELWA Ministries Association, P.O. Box 1, Warrenville, Illinois 60555, Web address elwamausa.org., Meals on Wheels (Bridgeport area) c/o CW Resources, 200 Myrtle Street, New Britain CT 06053.