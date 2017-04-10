Shelton Herald

Obituary: Nadine Audrey (Thompson) Littlefield, 89, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on April 10, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Nadine Audrey (Thompson) Littlefield, 89, of Shelton, associate professor of Psychiatric Nursing at Western Connecticut State University, died April 4, in St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Hunt, N.Y., to the late William and Florence Thompson.

Survivors include children, Cary Paul Littlefield and Joan Frances Littlefield, grandchildren, Adam and Maya, sister, Frances Johnson and her husband, Donald, brothers, William Thompson and his wife, Betty, and Keith Thompson and his wife, Elfriede and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m., Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street, Trumbull. Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Long Hill United Methodist Church, ELWA Ministries Association, P.O. Box 1, Warrenville, Illinois  60555, Web address elwamausa.org., Meals on Wheels (Bridgeport area) c/o CW Resources, 200 Myrtle Street, New Britain CT 06053.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Coastal Orthopaedics to lead educational seminar Next Post Post 16 to host Veteran Appreciation Dinner May 13
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress