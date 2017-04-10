Fund-raiser to benefit premature babies and their families

The Tiny Miracles Foundation (TTMF) will hold their 12th annual Gala — “America’s Got Preemies” — at The Inn at Longshore in Westport, on Saturday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s Gala is being co-chaired by Michelle Hogue (Westport) and Grace Duplinsky (Milford). The event will honor Leelee Smith Klein (Darien), former TTMF president and mother of premature twins.

The event features appetizers, dinner and entertainment by Oz Pearlman — mentalist, magician, and finalist on America’s Got Talent — and up-and-coming Canadian singer-songwriter Jessica Allossery, a preemie herself. There will be many auction items and cocktails will be provided by beverage sponsors: DIAGEO North America, Ketel One Vodka, Nestlé Waters North America, San Pellegrino, Latis Imports, Palm, Radeberger, and Schofferhofer Grapefruit.

A glimpse at early community sponsors for the event include: Bankwell, Barnum Wealth Management, Broder & Orland LLC, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, S&P Global, Stamford Health, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Western Connecticut Health Network, and Yale New Haven Health.

Local businesses that are donating their time and services to the event include: Westport Magazine/Moffly Media, William Oakley Imaging, Trader Joe’s, and TWOHOMERUNS Production Group LLC.

The Tiny Miracles Foundation (TTMF) is a nonprofit charity based in Fairfield County dedicated to helping families with premature babies through comprehensive support and assistance. Their services and programs are provided in the neonatal units of Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport, and Danbury Hospitals and at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, their newest partnership. Proceeds from the event will support the programs and services of The Tiny Miracles Foundation, a nonprofit organization that reaches over 1,200 preemie families in Fairfield County.

To join in helping the smallest members of our community, sponsor and ticket information may be found at ttmf.org or call 203-202-9714.