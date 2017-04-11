Obituary: Robert Francis Malinowski, 54, of Shelton

Robert Francis Malinowski, 54, of Shelton, process improvement manager for Sikorsky Aircraft, died April 10, at St. Mary’s Vitas.

Born in Burbank, California to the late Stanley and Johanna Malinowski; U.S. Army veteran.

Survived by son, Cory Malinowski of New York and Cory’s mother, Lisa Malinowski, brother, Stan Malinowski and his wife, Regina of Guilford, sister, Robin Dougherty and her husband, Kevin of Trumbull, and four nieces and nephews.

Services: Wednesday, April 19, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial in Nichols Village Cemetery. Calling hours: Tuesday, April 18, 4-8 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Lustgarten Foundation, 1111 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714.