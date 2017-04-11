Shelton Herald

Intoxicated man pulls gun on neighbor

By Shelton Herald on April 11, 2017 in Community, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

 

Mario Williams

A Shelton man was arrested for threatening his neighbor and pointing a gun at him during a dispute on Monday, April 10.

The Shelton Police arrested Mario Williams, 58, of Roberts Street in Shelton. Williams was charged with first degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening, breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Williams’s arrest stems from an incident where the police were called to the Wooster Street Market for a report of a dispute at the store. According to police, It was reported that one of the men involved in the dispute wield a firearm.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who stated he and his ex-neighbor, Williams, had been arguing over neighborhood issues. The complainant then stated that Williams pulled out the firearm and pointed it at him during the dispute.

According to police, Williams, who was still at the scene, had a handgun in his possession and was discovered to be under the influence.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior court on April 24 and was released on $2,500.

 

Related posts:

  1. Fire Prevention Week – ‘Hear the beep where you sleep.
  2. Chief Hurliman said it was ‘his time’ to step down
  3. Shelton Fire log Nov. 23-29
  4. Echo Hose Fire Department collecting donations
Previous Post Champions for Children Gala to benefit Child & Family Guidance Center Next Post Boys track: Shelton defeats Amity
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress