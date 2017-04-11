Intoxicated man pulls gun on neighbor

A Shelton man was arrested for threatening his neighbor and pointing a gun at him during a dispute on Monday, April 10.

The Shelton Police arrested Mario Williams, 58, of Roberts Street in Shelton. Williams was charged with first degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening, breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Williams’s arrest stems from an incident where the police were called to the Wooster Street Market for a report of a dispute at the store. According to police, It was reported that one of the men involved in the dispute wield a firearm.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who stated he and his ex-neighbor, Williams, had been arguing over neighborhood issues. The complainant then stated that Williams pulled out the firearm and pointed it at him during the dispute.

According to police, Williams, who was still at the scene, had a handgun in his possession and was discovered to be under the influence.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior court on April 24 and was released on $2,500.