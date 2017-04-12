Shelton Herald

Save the bears

By William Bures on April 12, 2017 in Community, Letters · 0 Comments

It’s been a long time since I ran for office in 2003 to help save the Shelton Riverfront. Now, I’m asking for your help once again to save our bears.

If the mean spirited state legislators pass bear hunting, the woods would become less safe for hikers and joggers. It’s happened before where people have been mistaken for bear and get shot or killed.

What happens to the orphan bear cubs when their mom is shot and killed?

They die a slow starvation death. Also, our children don’t need to be traumatized by seeing a bear cub or its mother dragged down the street.

Bears like Indians were here first. The bears need your help. Thank you and please help them.

Shelton Herald

William Bures


Shelton Herald

