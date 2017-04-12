The Shelton High School Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) is sponsoring its 16th annual post prom immediately following the prom on May 20, 2017 as a way of keeping teens safe during those potentially dangerous hours.

The post prom will be held at The Sports Center in Shelton. The event is open to all juniors and seniors regardless of whether or not they attend the prom. Underclassmen are admitted only if they accompany a junior or senior to the prom. The post prom begins after the prom at 11p.m. and runs until 3 a.m.

Students will be able to enjoy all the activities free of charge. In addition, students will receive refreshments throughout the event and will be eligible to win fabulous raffle and door prizes.

The success of the post prom relies entirely upon the generosity of parents and the community at large. Donations can be mailed to: SHS PTSO Post Prom, c/o Shelton High School, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton, CT 06484.

Checks should be made payable to “SHS PTSO Post Prom”.

Questions regarding donations can be directed to [email protected] Many volunteers are needed in order to make this event successful. If you are interested in volunteering or have any questions regarding post prom, contact the PTSO.