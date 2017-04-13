Fairfield County Children’s Choir seeks singers

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir, a community choral program made up of four choirs for youth in grades 4-12 with treble voices will hold auditions beginning April 27.

Prospective members may register for an audition by calling 203-414-4292. Auditions are held at Fairfield Woods Middle School in Fairfield by appointment only.

FCCC provides musical training and gives singers the opportunity to perform in the community and in the world.

For more information, visit SingFCCC.org, or call 203-414-4292.