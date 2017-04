Alfred A. Sicignano of Hollywood, Fla., formerly of Shelton, Conn., owner of AJ’s Automotive in Shelton, died March 31.

He was the son of the late Alfred and Grace Sicignano.

He also was predeceased by his son, Alfred A. “Alfie” Sicignano, brother, Edward Ajello and sister, Dorothy Haitko.

He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Allyson Harbin, son, Daryl Sicignano and granddaughter, Alexandra Harbin.

Interment will be in Veterans Cemetery, Fort Worth, Fla.