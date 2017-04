Huntington Congregational Church invites everyone to its 9th annual Treasures, Talents and Tastes Auction to be held on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. Items and services donated by members of the community and church members will be offered in live, silent and bag auctions.

Hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served.

Registration is $10 and must be paid in advance. To register, contact the church office at 203 929-1223 or visit the church’s site www.huntingtonucc.org.