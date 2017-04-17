Shelton Herald

Word of the Week: Mediate

By Shelton Herald on April 17, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Meditate.”

verb (used with object), mediated, mediating.

  1. to settle (disputes, strikes, etc.) as an intermediary between parties;reconcile.
  1. to bring about (an agreement, accord, truce, peace, etc.) as an intermediary between parties by compromise, reconciliation, removal of misunderstanding, etc.
  1. to effect (a result) or convey (a message, gift, etc.) by or as if by an intermediary.

verb (used without object), mediated, mediating.

  1. to act between parties to effect an agreement, compromise,reconciliation, etc.
  1. to occupy an intermediate place or position.

adjective

  1. acting through, dependent on, or involving an intermediate agency; not direct or immediate.

Related posts:

  1. Join SHS Parent Teacher Student Organization
  2. Shelton Biddy and Cousy Basketball Registrations
  3. MARCH 7–Public information session on education budget
  4. Lauretti: No Money – No Mandates
Previous Post CT, national gas prices continue to climb Next Post My City Kitchen Inc. now open for business
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress