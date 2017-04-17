Word of the Week: Mediate

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Meditate.”
verb (used with object), mediated, mediating.
- to settle (disputes, strikes, etc.) as an intermediary between parties;reconcile.
- to bring about (an agreement, accord, truce, peace, etc.) as an intermediary between parties by compromise, reconciliation, removal of misunderstanding, etc.
- to effect (a result) or convey (a message, gift, etc.) by or as if by an intermediary.
verb (used without object), mediated, mediating.
- to act between parties to effect an agreement, compromise,reconciliation, etc.
- to occupy an intermediate place or position.
adjective
- acting through, dependent on, or involving an intermediate agency; not direct or immediate.