‘The Comedy of Errors’ performance to benefit Spooner House April 27

On Thursday, April 27 the Valley Shakespeare Festival will perform “The Comedy of Errors” to benefit the Spooner House in Shelton. The show will be presented at Il Palio Ristorante, 5 Corporate Drive in Shelton in the Vetro Room downstairs starting at 6 p.m. with pre-show hors d’oeuvres and beverages followed by the show at 7 p.m.

“The Comedy of Errors” was first presented as part of Valley Shakespeare Festival’s inaugural 2013 season of free plays in the park. The Festival is bringing this comedy back on tour to celebrate its 5th anniversary season.

In this farce, a man and his servant arrive in a town, unaware that each has an identical twin already living there. The mix-up causes upset wives, upset creditors and makes for one of the funniest evenings you can spend at the theater. Using national thames, Valley Shakespeare Festival will tour this delightful 400 year-old comedy that explores what it means to belong to a community. “The Comedy of Errors” is one of Shakespeare’s shortest and most farcical comedies, with a major part of the humor coming from puns and wordplay.

Tickets to the evening’s events are $40 each and may be purchased through Eventbrite online (www.eventbrite.com/e/vsf-presents-the-comedy-of-errors-to-benefit-spooner-house-tickets-33084261918) or at the Spooner House office, 30 Todd Road in Shelton, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are most appreciative of Valley Shakespeare Festival and our marquee sponsor, R.D. Scinto, Inc., for presenting this unique way to raise awareness and financial support for the services we provide the people in our community,” explained Susan Agamy, Executive Director of Spooner House. “Our thanks also go out to an additional sponsor, Dworken, Hillman, LaMorte, and Sterczala, P.C. We hope everyone who likes Shakespeare will come enjoy this production. In an effort to make Shakespeare accessible, Spooner House residents will be invited to attend the play for free and will experience a 45 minute workshop exploring themes and language of the play prior to the performance.”

For more information about the show and how it will help Spooner House may be found on the ACT Spooner House website — www.actspooner.org.

Non-profit Area Congregations Together, Inc. (ACT) was formed in 1979 to help fill gaps in the lower Naugatuck Valley’s social service network. Today, Spooner House is a facility that provides food, shelter and support services to approximately 175 men, women and children each year. More than 4,000 individuals have been served by the Valley Food Bank this past year, comprising more than 120,000 meals. Spooner House is devoted to helping people establish self-sufficiency in an atmosphere of respect and dignity. Area Congregations Together, Inc. is a partner agency of the Valley United Way.