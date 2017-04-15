Host families sought for Fresh Air Fund

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. During the summer, children visit host families in suburban, rural and small town communities along the East Coast and Southern Canada. Fresh Air summers are filled with children running barefoot through the grass, gazing at star-filled skies and swimming for the first time.

Volunteer host families frequently tell us that their family feels they receive even more than they give, and many children return to the same family year after year. A Fresh Air summer experience can have an extraordinary impact on a child. As Fresh Air children describe in their own words:

“The first time I went away, I couldn’t swim. By the end of the week, my host family taught me. I learned to never give up.” Kima, age 12, Bronx

“My host family taught me to not be afraid to try new things.” Devin, age 9, Brooklyn

For more information about The Fresh Air Fund, visit freshair.org.