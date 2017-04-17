Shelton man arrested for arson

A Shelton man was arrested for allegedly setting an occupied residence on fire located in downtown Shelton.

According to a statement from police, the fire started in the New Street home’s basement and all occupants were able to escape safely.

On Sunday, April 16 the Shelton Fire Department responded to an extinguished structure fire at around 3 p.m.

According to Detective Chris Nugent of the Shelton Police Department, while responding to the scene the police were contacted by a resident from the area, who reported that a male had approached their home and told them he had just lit it on fire.

Shelton Police Officers were then able to quickly locate the male identified as Michael Karolkowski, 51, of Shelton walking down Howe Avenue.

When officers made contact with Karolkowski, he refused to comply with Officer’s directions, according to police. Karolkowski was eventually taken into custody on charges unrelated to fire investigation.

After the fire was extinguished the Shelton Police Department Detective Division, Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office, and Connecticut State Police Fire and Investigation Unit conducted a follow up investigation of the incident.

Based on the police investigation Karolkowski was arrested and charged with first degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer. Karolkowski’s bond was set at $250,000 bond and will be transported to Derby Superior Court on Monday, April 17.

Karolkowski was arrested in March of this year for criminal mischief charges and refusing to be fingerprinted. He was also arrested back in 2011 on a warrant for firing shots out of his home and subsequently charged with the possession of two illegal firearms.