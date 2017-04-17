On April 10 at 7:57 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a car fire at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Long Hill Cross Road. Upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle fully engulfed in fire. The fire was extinguished without incident. Two engine responded.

On April 10 at 2:23 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #9 Maple Avenue to assist with a flooded basement. One utility truck responded.

On April 10 at 3:32 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #5 Forest Parkway. There was no fire. one engine and one ladder truck responded.

On April 10 at 3:50 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #25 Garden Terrace for an open burning without a permit. One ladder truck responded.

On April 11 at 7:24 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire in a truck on Riverdale Avenue at Wharf Street. Firefighters arrived and extinguished a fire in the battery compartment of the truck. One engine responded.

On April 11 at 2:15 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the City of Ansonia to assist that department fight a large brush fire and to provide city coverage of that town. One brush truck responded to the scene on Lavovera Terrace. One engine responded to standby at the Eagle Hose Company at # 1 Main Street. While there the Shelton crew responded to a report of a power line down on Russel Drive.

On April 11 at 2:53 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a large illegal open burning at #195 Nichols Avenue. Two engines responded.

On April 11 at 3:01 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to lawnscaping machine on fire in front of Saint Lawrence Church #505 Shelton Avenue. One engine responded.

On April 11 at 3:04 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #37 Sconset Circle for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.

On April 11 at 6:44 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #58 Beardsley Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.

On April 11 at 9:05 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at # 62 Sunset Drive. There was no fire. One engine and one tower truck responded.

On April 11 at 9:46 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #433 Shelton Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from food cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and one tower truck responded.

On April 12 at 7:45 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex unit # 38 to assist with shutting down broken water pipe. One utility truck responded.

On April 12 at 6:24 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex #187 Meadow Street for an automatic fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On April 12 at 6:48 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Corporate Tower #3 at #3 Corporate Drive. Upon arrival firefighters were informed of a smoke condition on the third floor of the building. There was no fire. Firefighters found the smoke was from a malfunction in a rooftop air handling system. Three engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On April 12 at 9:07 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, the White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of a structure fire at the J & B Auto Body #582 Howe Avenue. There was no fire in the structure. A small campfire in the rear of the building was mistaken for a building fire. Two engines responded.

On April 12 at 11:22 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from food cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On April 14 at 12:47 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard at #200 Bridgeport Avenue. One ladder truck responded.

On April 14 at 1:57 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an open burning at #22 Rolling Ridge Road. One engine responded.

On April 14 at 10:13 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to responded to a brush fire on route 8 south bound near exit 11. Two engines responded.

On April 15 at 5:20 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of #50 North Street. Two engines responded.

On April 15 at 6:10 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to assist EMS at #11 Elm Street. One rescue truck responded.

On April 16 at 12:02 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to assist EMS at #59 Weybossett Street.

On April 16 at 1:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Providence Avenue. A small campfire was found to be the cause of the smoke. One ladder truck responded.

On April 16 at 1:37 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire in the rear of #174 Soundview Avenue. One engine and one brush truck responded.

On April 16 at 2:26 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a low hanging wire on Shelton Avenue at Church Street. One engine responded.

On April 16 at 6:14 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an open burning on Booth Hill Road. Two engines and one brush truck responded.