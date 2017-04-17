Obituary: James M. Grosso, 86, of Trumbull

James M. Grosso, 86, of Trumbull, school teacher for 34 years with the City of Bridgeport, husband of Therese Montminy Grosso of Trumbull, died April 10, at Benchmark at Split Rock of Shelton.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 21, 1931, son of the late Michael and Margaret DiPronio Grosso.

Besides his wife, survivors include six children, John Grosso and his wife, Laurie of Shelton, Elise Dumas and her husband, Roger of Ansonia, James Grosso of Trumbull, Peter Grosso and his wife Adele of Arizona, Therese Zalenski and her husband, Ted of Monroe and Denise Richards and her husband, Dave of Massachusetts, a brother, Ronald Grosso and his wife, Mary of Stratford, a sister, Rosemary Obbagy of Waterbury, a daughter-in-law, Kendra Grosso of Monroe, 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son, Mark A. Grosso, grandson, Alexandre Grosso, and brother, Michael Grosso.

Services: Tuesday, April 18, 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Calling hours: Monday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: American Diabetes Assoc., 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.