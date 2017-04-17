Jimy Rigoberto Granizo, 28, of Derby was arrested and charged with third degree assault on April 15. Granizo’s bond was set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court April 26.

Jose A. Texiera, 44, of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct on April 14. Texiera’s bond was $1,000 and he’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, April 17.

David Christopher Matthews, 37, of Monroe was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive right, and illegal possession on April 12. Matthews’s bon was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court April 21.

Jesse John Murcko, 33, of Stratford was arrested and charged with first degree larceny on April 12. Murcko’s bond was set at $35,000 and he appeared in court April 12.

Breanne Lilley, 19, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with third degree forgery and fourth degree larceny on April 11. Lilley was released on a promise to appear in court April 25.

Robert A. Cestero, 30, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on April 11. Cestero’s bond was set at $5,000 and doesn’t have a scheduled court date.

Mario Steven Williams, 58, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, and first degree reckless endangerment. Williams’s bond was set at $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court April 24.