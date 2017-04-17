Shelton Herald

Anyone seeking to adopt brother and sister cats are available at shelter

By Julie Miller on April 17, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

Juno and Nala are brother and sister cats about 3 1/2-years-old. They are neutered and spayed and have been indoor cats only.  This would be a great pair for someone looking to adopt two cats, as they have lived together all their lives.  

Visit them and other dogs and cats available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call the shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Rabies clinic

The Trumbull Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road. The cost is $20, cash only and a 3-year vaccination can be given if a prior rabies certificate is provided.  

Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.

Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) provides the supplies, and Dr. Kathleen Fearon donates her time.

