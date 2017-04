Founder of My City Kitchen Inc. Kashia Diaz Cave opened up the Gourmet Cafe on March 28 on the first floor of the R.D. Scinto/Edgewell building at 6 Research Drive in Shelton. The business offers cooking classes for all ages, meal planning designed to help manage weight, and private cooking parties.

For more information, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.mycitykitchen.org.