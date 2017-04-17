Shelton Herald

Adopt-a-Cat: Cheeko

Cheeko is a very friendly 7-year-old male cat who loves to be brushed. He is neutered, negative for disease, vaccinated and microchipped.

His adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Cheeko and the other animals available for adoption at the Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road.

Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

