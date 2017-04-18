Trails Committee Work Party April 22

The Shelton Trails Committee will be meeting to reroute the Paugussett Trail at Wiacek Meadows. The group will meet at Constitution Boulevard North where the powerline and Paugussett Trail cross the road (from Shelton Ave, turn onto Constitution Boulevard and continue past the schools to the overhead utility lines and park along the road).

Be prepared to work with Japanese Barberry, a thorny shrub. Wear heavy leather gloves and footwear for possible mud.

On Thursday, April 27 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the CFPA & REI are constructing timber stairs on the White Access Trail to the Paugussett Trail on Indian Well Road. They will meet at the hiking parking lot opposite the main Park Entrance.

Parents, this is an opportunity for your high school sons and daughters to earn some community service hours and at the same time learn a little about our trail system. Shove ’em out the door for a few hours to do something useful.