Salute to city’s Blue Star families May 13

Sutter-Terlizzi, American Legion Post 16 is purchasing Blue Star Service Banner Window Decals to recognize the many Shelton families that have members serving the country during this time of conflict. Created in 1917, Blue Star Service Banners were a common site during WWI and WWII. Resurrected by the Legion in 2001, the banner is displayed to show that a family member is currently serving in the Armed Forces. Post 16 is compiling a list of Shelton residents with immediate family presently serving in the military that wish to receive a Blue star banner. Service member’s families will also be given certificates of Appreciation.

Families wishing a blue star banner are asked to contact the post via e-mail; [email protected] , or by phone (203) 926-8952 prior to May 2. E-mail is the preferred method of contact. Provide the service member’s name, rank, their relation to the service member, branch of service, their name, address and phone number and email address. They will be contact via email or phone with any additional information.

These decals and certificates of appreciation will be handed out during a brief ceremony at 5 P.M. on Saturday, May 13 at Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16, 295 Old Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT. Families receiving Blue Star Banners are also invited to join members of Post 16 and other Shelton Veterans as guests at the Veterans and Appreciation Dinner immediately after the ceremony.