Obituary: Gloria R. Anthony Milositz, 82, of Cheshire, formerly of Stratford

Gloria R. Anthony Milositz, 82, of Cheshire, formerly of Stratford, retired from Sikorsky Aircraft, wife of the late Joseph ”Jack” Milositz Sr., died April 8, in MidState Medical Center, Meriden.

Born on Nov. 29, 1934, in Bethlehem, Pa. to the late Earl and Alice (Berger) Anthony.

Survivors include children, Joseph Milositz Jr. of Cheshire, Paul Milositz and his wife, Linda of Florida, Linda Milositz Izzo and her husband, Paul of Shelton, and Karen Mercurio and her husband, Daniel Sr., of South Meriden, six grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.

Also predeceased by daughter-in-law, Susan Cartiglia Milositz, and brother, Richard Anthony. Services: Thursday, April 20, 9:45 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and 10:30 a.m., St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Susan Cartiglia Milositz Scholarship at Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Blvd, Stratford, CT 06614.