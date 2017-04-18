Obituary: William “Bill” J. Bukoski, 94, of Naugatuck

William “Bill” J. Bukoski, 94, of Naugatuck, worked as a cable splicing technician for Kerite Co. in Seymour, husband of the late Nancy Wakelee Bukoski, died April 16.

Born Aug. 3, 1922, in Seymour, son of the late George and Frances Greiger Bukoski; U.S. Army Airborne engineer, veteran World War II.

Survived by son, George Bukoski and wife, Donna of Shelton, daughter, Diane Carey and husband, George of Naugatuck, brother, Edward Bukoski of Seymour, sister, Madlyn Napychank of Ansonia and two grandchildren.

Also predeceased by five sisters and seven brothers.

Services: Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m., The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Calling hours: Thursday, 8-9:30 a.m., Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia.

Memorial contributions: The Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.