Obituary: Valerie C. Bysczynski, 57, of Bridgeport, formerly of Huntington

Valerie C. Bysczynski, 57, of Bridgeport, formerly of Huntington, worked at Long Hill School, wife of Kevin Bysczynski, died April 17, at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on July 15, 1959, daughter of the late Valentino A. and Christine M. (McCullough) Angiolette.

Survivors include siblings, Anna-Marie Angiolette Viesto and her husband, Frank, Marc C. Agiolette and his wife, Michelle, Margaret Kaskie Stevens and her husband, Richard, Susan Kaskie and her husband, Walter Fountain, and the late James Kaskie and his wife, Maureen Chinchak, an uncle, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Also predeceased by paternal grandparents, Cesare and Anna Angiolette, maternal grandparents, James and Christine McCullough, aunts and uncles, and a nephew.

Calling hours: Friday, April 21, 3-7 p.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Services: Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: the Valerie Bysczynski Scholarship Fund through the funeral director.