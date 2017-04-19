Mayor Mark Lauretti declined the Board of Fire Commissioners’ request to have an investigation made into the “invalid appointment” of one of the city’s fire inspectors.

Lauretti said there will be no investigation to examine the appointment of Fire Inspector Mark Krasner.

“They can investigate it or have anyone else investigate it, but there won’t be an investigation done on my end,” said Lauretti.

The chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners, Mike Maglione, who filed the request with the Board of Aldermen, was unavailable for comment as of Wednesday morning.

The request, written by Maglione, says the board has concerns “of the validity of any inspections” conducted by Krasner and the board would like an investigation to be launched into any inspection that he has completed.

Board of Aldermen President John Anglace said the appointment of a fire inspector is not a decision made by his board.

“That’s an administrative matter,” said Anglace. “I don’t know why they didn’t go to him.”

Anglace suggested that the city’s fire commissioners invite the mayor to one of their meetings to talk things out.

The mayor declined a sit-down meeting with the Board of Fire Commissioners to listen to its concerns.

“I’m not interested in their interpretation of the City Charter or their goal,” said Lauretti.

The city’s fire marshal, James Tortora, was unavailable for comment as of Wednesday morning.