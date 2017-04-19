The next meeting of the Olde Ripton Garden Club of Shelton will be held on Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. in the Plumb Memorial Library, located at 65 Wooster Street.

The meeting will feature a workshop by Masuk High School Shop Teacher, Doug Fedorko. He will show attendees how to make their own birdhouse which they will take home that day. Materials will be supplied and the workshop is free to members. Visitors pay $5.

Garden Club members will also be displaying artistic and horticulture arrangements of “Spring in Full Bloom”.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club works around the community to promote protection of the environment and to assist in beautifying streets, highways and grounds around public buildings. Those interested in gardening are encouraged to join and volunteers who want to assist in refurbishing and updating gardens at community locations throughout Shelton are welcome.

Meetings are open to the public and refreshments are provided. Members display artistic and horticulture specimens at each meeting for review and discussion. A light lunch is served and visitors are asked for a $5 donation.

For more info call Renee Protomastro at 203 775-6645 or visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org.