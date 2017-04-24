Once Upon a Mattress musical comedy performances

Once Upon a Mattress, a musical comedy based on the fairytale, The Princess and the Pea, will be performed by students at the Regional Center for the Arts, 23 Oakview Drive in Trumbull on April 28-30.

Shows are Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students.

RCA is a part-time magnet school for the arts operated by Cooperative Educational Services and open to students attending Fairfield County high schools.

Call 203-365-8930 or visit ces.k12.ct.us and click on the RCA link.