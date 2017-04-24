Shelton Herald

Once Upon a Mattress musical comedy performances

By Julie Miller on April 24, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Once Upon a Mattress, a musical comedy based on the fairytale, The Princess and the Pea, will be performed by students at the Regional Center for the Arts, 23 Oakview Drive in Trumbull on April 28-30.

Shows are Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students.

RCA is a part-time magnet school for the arts operated by Cooperative Educational Services and open to students attending Fairfield County high schools.

Call 203-365-8930 or visit ces.k12.ct.us and click on the RCA link.

Related posts:

  1. Scarecrow Festival Sept. 27; Corn maze is now open
  2. Dragon-shaped Corn Maze benefits St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound
  3. Religious news and upcoming events — Handmade Happening Saturday
  4. Religious News and upcoming events

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport celebrates 50th anniversary Next Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, April 24
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress