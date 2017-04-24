School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport celebrates 50th anniversary

The School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport, Inc. will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special breakfast event on May 17, from 7:45-9 a.m., at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn. The featured speaker will be Malcolm Mitchell, a wide receiver for the 2017 Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

Mitchell is a recent graduate of the University of Georgia, where he realized that his athletic skills did not match his academic abilities. Determined to improve his academics, he became an avid reader and lover of books. This led to his writing a children’s book and the creation of his own nonprofit organization, Read With Malcolm, which promotes the benefits of reading and book ownership.

Mitchell’s love of reading and books aligned with the work of the School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport. The organization was started in 1964 as a project of the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County at Waltersville School. In 1966 the American Association of University Women assumed leadership. The program was incorporation 1967 and rapidly expanded throughout the city’s schools. Today, approximately 1,000 adults from the greater Bridgeport area join as volunteers for the association’s annual Read Aloud Day in October and the ongoing reading enrichment, tutoring and mentoring programs. The organization annually donates 16,000 books to classrooms and student home libraries to promote the value and enjoyment of reading.

Tickets, at $50 per person, may be purchased by calling 203-275-1120 or visiting svabridgeport.org.