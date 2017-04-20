Volunteers needed for library book sale May 18-21

The Friends of the Shelton Libraries Spring Book Sale at Plumb Memorial Library is coming up and will take place on May 18-21.

Getting the sales room ready involves moving hundreds of boxes of books, and can only be done with the help of many volunteers. Able-bodied volunteers are needed who can lift boxes of books onto dollies or carts, wheel them to the sales room, and unload them. People who can unpack the books from the boxes and arrange them on tables or shelves are also needed.

Setup will take place on Tuesday May 16 starting at 3 p.m. and will go all afternoon until the library closes at 8:30 p.m. On Wednesday, May 17 set up begins at 10 a.m. Volunteers are also needed to work the sale Thursday, May 18 and Sunday, May 21, and help the staff to break down the room after the sale on Sunday at 4 p.m.

If you can help, even for a couple of hours, send an e-mail [email protected] with your name, phone number and what day(s) and the time you can help. If you don’t have access to e-mail, you can call the main branch at 203-924-1580 and leave a message with a staff member for the Friends of the Shelton Libraries.