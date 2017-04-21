Shelton Herald

Boys track: Shelton sweeps quad

By Shelton Herald on April 21, 2017

The Shelton High boys track and field team swept an SCC quad meet with Hamden, Wilbur Cross and Foran.

Results as follows:

Team results:  Shelton 88 – Hamden 61.  Shelton 109 – Wilbur Cross 37.  Shelton 111 – Foran 39.  Hamden 91 – Wilbur Cross 52.  Hamden 79 – Foran 71.  Foran 82 – Wilbur Cross 67.

4×800 relay: Wilbur Cross (Flores, Gorkham, Betancourt, Nishimura), 8:32; 4×100 relay: Shelton (Gumbs, Sirisouk, Andrade, Bean), 44.2; 110 hurdles: Badshah (Shelton), 16.2; 100 Gumbs (Shelton), 11.4; javelin: Perez (Shelton), 140-07; long jump: Walahofer (Hamden), 20-09.5; 1600: Odei-Ntiri (Hamden), 4:30.2; 400: Bean (Shelton), 51.2; shot put: Radzion (Shelton), 50-11; 800: Flores (Wilbur Cross), 2:03.6; high jump: Shelton (Hamden), 5-08; 300 hurdles: Deptula (Shelton), 43.9; 200: Fowlin (Hamden), 22.9; triple jump: Burey (Shelton) 39-03.5; discus: Vella (Foran), 100–07; pole vault: Hubler (Foran), 12-06; 3200: Dillon (Shelton), 10:00.5; 4×400 relay: Hamden (Odei-Ntiri, Anderson, DeGrande, Antoine), 3:33.8.

Records:  Shelton 5-0.  Hamden 5-1.  Wilbur Cross 1-5.  Foran 3-5.

