Boys track: Shelton sweeps quad

The Shelton High boys track and field team swept an SCC quad meet with Hamden, Wilbur Cross and Foran.
Results as follows:
Team results: Shelton 88 – Hamden 61. Shelton 109 – Wilbur Cross 37. Shelton 111 – Foran 39. Hamden 91 – Wilbur Cross 52. Hamden 79 – Foran 71. Foran 82 – Wilbur Cross 67.
4×800 relay: Wilbur Cross (Flores, Gorkham, Betancourt, Nishimura), 8:32; 4×100 relay: Shelton (Gumbs, Sirisouk, Andrade, Bean), 44.2; 110 hurdles: Badshah (Shelton), 16.2; 100 Gumbs (Shelton), 11.4; javelin: Perez (Shelton), 140-07; long jump: Walahofer (Hamden), 20-09.5; 1600: Odei-Ntiri (Hamden), 4:30.2; 400: Bean (Shelton), 51.2; shot put: Radzion (Shelton), 50-11; 800: Flores (Wilbur Cross), 2:03.6; high jump: Shelton (Hamden), 5-08; 300 hurdles: Deptula (Shelton), 43.9; 200: Fowlin (Hamden), 22.9; triple jump: Burey (Shelton) 39-03.5; discus: Vella (Foran), 100–07; pole vault: Hubler (Foran), 12-06; 3200: Dillon (Shelton), 10:00.5; 4×400 relay: Hamden (Odei-Ntiri, Anderson, DeGrande, Antoine), 3:33.8.
Records: Shelton 5-0. Hamden 5-1. Wilbur Cross 1-5. Foran 3-5.