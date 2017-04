Jeff Santos carded a 38 for Shelton, while Tim Hafele had a 41, Quint Hynes a 43, Mike Davis a 44 and Colin Brown a 48.

The Shelton High boys golf team dropped a 157-166 decision to Cheshire High in an SCC matchup at Brownson Country Club.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement