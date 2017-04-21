Shelton Herald

Boys lacrosse: Fairfield Prep defeats Shelton

By Shelton Herald on April 21, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team dropped an 11-2 decision to Fairfield Prep in an SCC matchup.

Nick Pavone and Luke English scored the goals for the Gaels.

Tim Schiffer made 19 saves in the cage for Shelton.

Related posts:

  1. Boys soccer: Shelton defends SCC title
  2. Football: Prep hands Shelton first regular-season loss since 2013
  3. Wrestling: Shelton beats Prep and Stratford
  4. Girls soccer: Shelton, Cheshire draw

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys tennis: Shelton sweeps Law Next Post MAY 1–Closure of Route 8 Northbound On-Ramp in Shelton
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress