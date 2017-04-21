Boys lacrosse: Fairfield Prep defeats Shelton

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team dropped an 11-2 decision to Fairfield Prep in an SCC matchup.
Nick Pavone and Luke English scored the goals for the Gaels.
Tim Schiffer made 19 saves in the cage for Shelton.
