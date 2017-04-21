Shelton Herald

MAY 1–Closure of Route 8 Northbound On-Ramp in Shelton

In order to complete bridge rehabilitation on the Commodore Hull Bridge, the Route 8 Northbound on-ramp from northbound Howe Avenue (Route 110) in Shelton will be closed starting May 1, 2017 until February 2019.  A detour using the Route 8 northbound on-ramp from the southbound side of Howe Avenue (Route 110) will be provided.  Traffic traveling southbound along Howe Avenue will not be affected by this closure.

The project consists of the complete rehabilitation of the Commodore Hull Bridge which carries Route 8 over the Housatonic River and local streets in Shelton and Derby.  The rehabilitation work includes extensive structural steel repairs, new bridge joints and repainting of entire bridge.  

DOT Project No. 0126-0170 was awarded to Atsalis Brothers Painting Company of Warren, Michigan at the cost of $23,796,420.56 and is scheduled to be completed in February 2019.  

For more information, visit the ConnDOT website: http://www.ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=2135&Q=592230

 

