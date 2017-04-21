American Legion Kids Walk to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

The American Legion Department of Connecticut’s Third District is sponsoring the Kids Walk to raise money for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. The walk will take place on Saturday morning, April 29, 2017 at 10 A.M. at Veterans Memorial Park on the River Walk, 38 Canal Street East in Shelton.

The day’s event will include a 1 to 3 mile walk. Bottled water and snacks will be provided for participants in the walk. T-shirts will be awarded to walkers with $25 or more in sponsor donations.

The Connecticut American Legion has been a strong advocate for children and youth since its inception. This steadfast dedication has never wavered and continues to be a driving force on behalf of children across the country today. For over 25 years, the American Legion Family has conducted a Kids Walk to benefit children in need. Our goal this year is to bring our family and local community families together in support of the children cared for at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. All pledges and donations to the Kids Walk will benefit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.