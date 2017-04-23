Girls lacrosse: Shelton comeback bid falls short

Shelton High’s girls lacrosse team nearly overcame a 5-0 first-half deficit, twice got host Masuk’s lead down to a goal, but ultimately fell 13-8 on Saturday evening.

Shelton fell to 3-4 and Masuk improved to 3-5 in this inter-conference battle.

Rachel Drost, Morgan Zayas and Mia Camerino all scored twice, and Shelby Offord and Dani Kreitler both added net-finders.

Drost assisted two goals, and Jessica Perley, Offord and Kreitler all had assists.

Shelton goaltender Marie Frese stopped 11 Masuk shots.

The Panthers were led by Gabby Beckett with six goals.

Shelton was held off the scoreboard until just over a minute remained in the opening half. The Gaelettes struck for three goals in a span of less than 40 seconds to pull to within 5-3 at halftime.

Camerino scored twice and Offord netted one in the opening 25 minutes. Zayas, set up by Drost, pulled the Gaelettes to within 5-4 only 1:21 into the second half.

After the Panthers went back up two tallies, Shelton again made it a one-goal contest on Drost’s net-finder, set up by Offord, but Masuk answered with the next three goals and never looked back.