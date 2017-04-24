Samuel Garcia, 37, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault on April 22. Garcia was released on a promise to appear in court on Monday, April 24.

Sherylyn Garner, 54, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, driving while under the influence and failure to maintain a proper lane on April 22. Garner’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Reginald Jude Bazile, 46, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order on April 21. Bazile’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court Monday, April 24.

Peterson Gutierrez, 40, of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and traveling too fast for conditions on April 21. Gutierrez’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court May, 5.

Raevon Nelson Hariston, 40, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, first degree unlawful restraint, first degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, and second degree threatening on April 21. Hariston’s bond was set at $25,000 and he appeared in court Monday, April 24.

Nicholle Massa, 24, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace on April 21. Massa’s bond was set at $500 and she appeared in court on Monday, April 24.

Kimberly Nicole Sahin, 36, of Shelton was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny and the use of drug paraphernalia on April 20. Sahin was released on a promise to appear in court on May 4.

Jamie Wells, 50, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, second degree breach of peace, use or possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana on April 18. Wells’s bond was set at $25,000 and appeared in court the same day as her arrest.

Chau Minh Le, 45, of Southington was arrested and charged with third degree larceny on April 18. Le’s bond was set at $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court May 2.