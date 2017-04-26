Shelton Herald

Trails Committee to hold Wildflower Hike April 29

The Shelton Trails Committee is sponsoring a family friendly Wildflower Walk/hike at Birchbank Mountain.  Saturday, April 29, meeting at 10 a.m.  The group will meet at the Trailhead kiosk on Birchbank at the RR crossing (one mile North of the entrance to Indian Well State Park).  The wildflowers should be in bloom, and spring will be in the air.  Wear sturdy shoes or boots, as there will be some moderate slopes on this trail (no child strollers). Children and leashed pets welcome.

