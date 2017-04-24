Shelton Herald

Obituary: Anthony Tragianese Jr., 61, of Shelton

April 24, 2017

Anthony Tragianese Jr., 61, of Shelton, died April 22, at Apple Health Care Center, Shelton. Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 17, 1955, son of Anthony Tragianese Sr. of Shelton and the late Angelina Renzi Tragianese.

Anthony was a client of the Kennedy Center; he loved music and his favorite group was the Beatles.

Besides his father, survivors include two brothers, Mark Tragianese and his wife, Nora of Shelton and Donald Tragianese and his wife, Wendy of Crystal Lake, Ill., three nieces, Christina and Angela Tragianese and Nancy Alves and her husband, Tony, great niece and nephew, Leo and Marlee and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services: Thursday, April 27, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret’s Shrine, Bridgeport. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., funeral home.

