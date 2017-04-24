Shelton Herald

Opposition to ‘overdevelopment’ to hold Q&A April 29

April 24, 2017

Local opposition to the recently approved Towne Center at Shelter Ridge development, Save Our Shelton will hold an open meeting this Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Huntington Branch Library meeting room. All are welcome.
The group will be answering questions and looking for volunteers to talk to neighbors and help run their community tag sale. For more information email [email protected]

