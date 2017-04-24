Obituary: Cecile Marie Statkevich, 85, of Shelton

Cecile Marie Statkevich, 85, of Shelton, homemaker, worked in the production departments at Rasbach Photo and Nitsuko America Companies of Shelton, wife of John Statkevich, died April 20, at Griffin Hospital.

Born in Waterbury on Dec. 31, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Rebecca (Archambault) Lavoie.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Paul (Anita) Statkevich of New Jersey, Joseph (Lisa) Statkevich of Southington, and Peter (Kimberly) Statkevich of Shelton; seven grandchildren, a brother, Raymond Lavoie of Southington, a sister, Claire Macdonald of Waterbury, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.

Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.

Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, Ansonia.