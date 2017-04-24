Shelton Herald

Obituary: Cecile Marie Statkevich, 85, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on April 24, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Cecile Marie Statkevich, 85, of Shelton, homemaker, worked in the production departments at Rasbach Photo and Nitsuko America Companies of Shelton, wife of John Statkevich, died April 20, at Griffin Hospital.  

Born in Waterbury on Dec. 31, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Rebecca (Archambault) Lavoie.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Paul (Anita) Statkevich of New Jersey, Joseph (Lisa) Statkevich of Southington, and Peter (Kimberly) Statkevich of Shelton; seven grandchildren, a brother, Raymond Lavoie of Southington, a sister, Claire Macdonald of Waterbury, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.

Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.

Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, Ansonia.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Anthony Tragianese Jr., 61, of Shelton Next Post Crime log
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress