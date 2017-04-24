Obituary: Paul J. “PJ” Mercier, 78, of Huntington

Paul J. “PJ” Mercier, 78, of Huntington, retired district manager for Goodyear Tire, husband of Sandra Bernard Mercier, died April 20, at home.

Born in Fall River, Mass. on Aug. 2, 1938, son of the late Joseph and Helen Dupere Mercier; U.S. Navy veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include a daughter, Jacqueline Kerr and her husband, William of Colchester, a brother, Normand Mercier and his wife, Sharron of Monroe, two grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren, two stepsons, Matt Procaccini and his wife, Beth of Farmington and Gregory Procaccini and his wife, Phet of Trumbull, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.