Connecticut is third best state for children’s health care

With Every Kid Healthy Week kicking off today, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst States for Children’s Health Care. Connecticut ranked as the third best state for children’s health care.

In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

Children’s Health Care in Connecticut (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 28th — % of Children Aged 0-17 in Excellent/Very Good Health
  • 6th — % of Uninsured Children Aged 0-17
  • 18th —  Infant-Death Rate
  • 20th — % of Children Aged 0-17 with Unaffordable Medical Bills
  • 11th — Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita
  • 16th — % of Overweight Children Aged 10-17
  • 29th — % of Obese Children Aged 10-17
  • 13th — % of Children Aged 1-17 with Excellent/Very Good Teeth
  • 2nd — % of Children Aged 0-17 with Medical & Dental Preventive-Care Visits in Past Year

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-child-health/34455/

