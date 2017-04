The Shelton High boys lacrosse team routed Lyman Hall, 19-5, in an SCC matchup.

Nick Pavone scored four goals for the Gaels; Casey Brennan, Nick Pagliuso and Tim Higgins had three goals apiece; and Connor Greene, David Yakowitz, Tom Barbierri, Matt Wadecka, Matty Kazlauskas and Jack Carr added one marker each.

Brennan notched five assists.

Goalie Tim Schiffer made seven saves.

Hunter Boileau netted four goals for Lyman Hall. Ryan Neimeic made 13 saves.