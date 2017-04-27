Boys track: Gaels set sights on winning title

The unbeaten Shelton High boys track team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 100-46 victory over Sheehan High from Wallingford on Wednesday.

“I’d say Matt Bean winning the 200 with a 22.6, Robert Dillon running the 3200 at 9:46.6 were highlights from the meet,” Gael coach Mike Gambardella said. “We clinched at least a share of the (SCC) Housatonic Division with the win. We’ll clinch our first outdoor championship in over twenty years if we defeat Lyman Hall next Tuesday.”

Dillon (1600, 3200) and Ed Radzion (shot put, discus) were double winners.

4×800 relay: Sheehan (Gardiner, Asmus, Lee, Fengler), 8:52.8; 4×100 relay: Shelton (Gumbs, Sirisouk, Andrade, Bean), 44.4; 110 hurdles: Shuster (Shelton), 15.3; 100 Gumbs (Shelton), 11.2; javelin: Perez (Shelton), 136-09; long jump: Fox (Sheehan), 19-04; 1600: Dillon (Shelton), 4:44.6; 400: Burey (Shelton), 53.3; shot put: Radzion (Shelton), 49-01; 800: Sacoto (Shelton), 2:07.1; high jump: Fox (Sheehan), 5-10; 300 hurdles: Deptula (Shelton), 42.9; 200: Bean (Shelton), 22.6; triple jump: Burey (Shelton) 39-04; discus: Radzion (Shelton), 104–07; pole vault: Buehler (Sheehan), 9-06; 3200: Dillon (Shelton), 9:46.6; 4×400 relay: Sheehan (Hall, Baxnech, Asmus, Gardiner), 3:47.4.