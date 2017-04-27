Shelton Herald

Dr. Nearon named chair of board at Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Dr. Michelle Nearon

During Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s annual board meeting, Dr. Michelle Nearon, of Shelton, and the Associate Dean for Graduate Student Development and Diversity of Yale University, was named the new Chair of the Board.

Dr. Nearon is Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s first female chair and succeeds Don Balducci who served as chair from 2014 – 2017.      

“I am extremely proud to take on the role as Chair of Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s impressive board.  Throughout its 75 year history, Bethpage has always demonstrated an unwavering record of member and employee experience, as well as a strong commitment to the community,” said Dr. Nearon.  “I very much look forward to continuing to work with Bethpage to uphold these essential standards.”

“Bethpage has an exceptional volunteer board of directors in place comprised of key industry leaders,” said Wayne N. Grossé, President and CEO, Bethpage.  “Michelle is the first woman to hold the title of Chair but has been a long-standing and integral member of the Bethpage family for quite some time.  Throughout the years she has continually provided sound and strategic leadership and we are fortunate to have her as our new Chair.”

 

