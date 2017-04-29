Upcoming events at Trumbull churches

Benefit concert— The Penny Lane Band

On Saturday April 29, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be accepted.

Hymn Festival concert

Musical event to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., will host the popular Tour Choir of Concordia College, Bronxville, NY. The event is free and open to the public (a free-will offering will be taken to help defray the choir’s expenses).

For more information, call 203-268-7555 or visit holycrosstrumbull.org.

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting

On Wednesday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m., the Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold its monthly meeting at Christ Episcopal Church, 5170 Madison Ave., Trumbull.

Women’s Fellowship luncheon out

On Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m., the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ in Trumbull will have their annual luncheon out at Bertucci’s, 768 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. The church may be contacted for reservations at 203-374-8822.

Document shredding fund-raiser

Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. All kinds of papers and documents will be shredded while you wait by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Destroying confidential documents helps protect against theft and identity fraud.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Cash or checks are accepted.

For information, call the Parish Office at 203-377-3133 or email [email protected] The event is sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC.