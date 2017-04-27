Girls track: Reed-Quiles, Stevens lead Gaelettes

Shelton High improved to 7-0 on the season with a sweep of Sheehan and Branford in Wallingford on Wednesday.
Teyri Reed-Quiles (long jump, triple jump) and Samantha Stevens (shot put, discus) were double winners for coach Jason Kymer’s Gaelettes.
4×800 relay: (Shelton) – 11:18.0
4×100 relay: (Shelton) – 53.3
100 hurdles: Meika Jean Baptiste (Shelton) – 16.8
100m Dash: Kelly Hurd (Shelton) – 13.2
Javelin: Integlia (Branford) – 98’’2
Long jump: Reed (Shelton) 15’5
1600: Spisto (Shelton) 5:44.8
400: Claude (Branford) 61.9
Shot put: Samantha Stevens (Shelton) – 39’4
800: Garrett (Shelton) – 2:33.9
High jump: Mantzaris (Sheehan) – 4-10
300 hurdles: Elizabeth Herlihy (Shelton) 51.8
200m: Claude/Oko (Branford/Shelton) 27.4
Triple jump: Reed (Shelton) 33’0
3200: Weissenberg (Shelton) – 12:32.6
Discus: Samantha Stevens (Shelton) – 125’6
Pole Vault – Wirtz (Branford) 10’6
4×400 relay: Shelton – 4:23.3