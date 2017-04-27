Shelton Herald

Girls track: Reed-Quiles, Stevens lead Gaelettes

By Shelton Herald on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Shelton High improved to 7-0 on the season with a sweep of Sheehan and Branford in Wallingford on Wednesday.

Teyri Reed-Quiles (long jump, triple jump) and Samantha Stevens (shot put, discus) were double winners for coach Jason Kymer’s Gaelettes.

4×800 relay: (Shelton) – 11:18.0

4×100 relay: (Shelton) – 53.3

100 hurdles: Meika Jean Baptiste (Shelton)  – 16.8

100m Dash: Kelly Hurd (Shelton) – 13.2

Javelin: Integlia (Branford) – 98’’2

Long jump: Reed (Shelton)  15’5

1600: Spisto (Shelton) 5:44.8

400: Claude (Branford) 61.9

Shot put: Samantha Stevens (Shelton) – 39’4

800: Garrett (Shelton) – 2:33.9

High jump: Mantzaris (Sheehan) – 4-10

300 hurdles: Elizabeth Herlihy (Shelton) 51.8

200m: Claude/Oko (Branford/Shelton) 27.4

Triple jump: Reed (Shelton) 33’0

3200: Weissenberg (Shelton) – 12:32.6

Discus: Samantha Stevens (Shelton) – 125’6

Pole Vault – Wirtz (Branford) 10’6

4×400 relay: Shelton – 4:23.3

