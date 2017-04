Shelton High’s Jeff Santos was medalist with a round of 39 when the Gaels’ boys golf team lost to Fairfield Prep 163-181 at the CC of Fairfield on Wednesday.

Shelton’s Mike Davis shot a 41, Quint Hynes 50, Tim Hafele, 51 and Colin Brown 61.

Prep was led by Ian Greenawalt 40, Will Mallek 41, Tyler Blose 41, Jack Cane 42 and Michael Knick 47.